U.S. Employment Data Shakes Wall Street and Currency Markets

Wall Street futures declined as the dollar strengthened following reports of fewer job creations than expected in January. Despite lower-than-expected nonfarm payroll rises, the employment report was influenced by revisions and updates in seasonal adjustments, maintaining a stable interest rates outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:25 IST
Wall Street felt a jolt as futures fell and the dollar rose in response to unexpectedly low job numbers for January, based on new data released Friday. While nonfarm payrolls increased by only 143,000, this fell short of the anticipated 170,000, although December's figure was revised higher to 307,000.

The drop in employment numbers comes amid data distortions due to annual benchmark revisions, population weight updates, and modified seasonal adjustment factors. Despite this hiccup, the Federal Reserve remains committed to maintaining its interest rates. Futures declined by 0.1-0.2% on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the dollar appreciated against other currencies.

Federal Reserve Chairman and central bankers are attentive to these fluctuating figures but anticipate no major interest rate shifts unless significant economic surprises occur. Several economists foresee a 'wait-and-see' strategy, factoring in potential impacts from new government policies and U.S. trade tariffs on inflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

