Overcoming Himalayan Hurdles: The Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Line Project

The Sevoke-Rangpo rail line project is confronting a series of obstacles, including disruptions on NH-10 and difficult underground conditions, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the challenges posed by the young fold Himalayas and the pending approval for forest land diversion, which has delayed the project's completion.

With a financial outlay of Rs 12,132 crore, the project has already seen Rs 7,032 crore spent, and aims to become operational by August 2025, focusing predominantly on 39 km of tunnel work.

