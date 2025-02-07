Overcoming Himalayan Hurdles: The Sevoke-Rangpo Rail Line Project
The Sevoke-Rangpo rail line project in India, connecting West Bengal and Sikkim, faces geological and environmental challenges. Key issues include poor tunnel rock strata and forest diversion approvals. Despite expenditure reaching Rs 7,032 crore, the project progresses, aiming to be operational by August 2025.
The Sevoke-Rangpo rail line project is confronting a series of obstacles, including disruptions on NH-10 and difficult underground conditions, the Rajya Sabha was informed.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the challenges posed by the young fold Himalayas and the pending approval for forest land diversion, which has delayed the project's completion.
With a financial outlay of Rs 12,132 crore, the project has already seen Rs 7,032 crore spent, and aims to become operational by August 2025, focusing predominantly on 39 km of tunnel work.
