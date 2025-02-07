AI-Driven Consumer Helpline Revolutionizing Grievance Resolution

The Department of Consumer Affairs has launched an AI-powered National Consumer Helpline (NCH) system, offering sector-specific analysis of grievances. According to a Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution statement, this technology-driven approach aims to expedite and enhance the efficiency of consumer issue resolution, notably in the education sector.

The influence of technological advancements is evident as the number of calls received by NCH has skyrocketed more than tenfold, from 12,553 in December 2015 to 1,55,138 in December 2024. "This exponential increase indicates growing consumer confidence in the helpline," the ministry stated.

The average monthly complaints filed have risen from 37,062 in 2017 to 1,12,468 in 2024. Digital grievance registrations have also jumped from 54,893 in 2023-24 to 68,831 in 2024-25. The department encourages consumers to use the National Consumer Helpline via its toll-free number 1915 or through its web portal for grievances, ensuring their issues are promptly addressed.

The government highlights a notable reduction in grievance disposal time, with 2024 seeing the average fall to 48 days from 66.26 days in 2023. "This marks a remarkable improvement in resolution times, ensuring consumer concerns are swiftly addressed." The strategy includes identifying and transitioning companies with numerous grievances to 'convergence partners.' As NCH convergence partners, these companies must prioritize quick grievance resolution.

NCH's consumer welfare initiative boasts exceeding 1,038 convergence companies, up from 263 in 2017. The initiative shows promising outcomes, especially in education, where quick complaint resolution is a priority. AI-driven, sector-specific analysis helps these partners efficiently handle consumer concerns, increasing trust and satisfaction. It benefits both consumers and companies.

Leading companies with significant consumer grievances have become official NCH convergence partners. Their involvement is anticipated to accelerate complaint resolution and enhance grievance disposal rates, benefiting millions nationwide. The NCH, a vital Department of Consumer Affairs initiative, is pivotal in pre-litigation consumer grievance redressal across sectors, preventing the need for formal legal actions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)