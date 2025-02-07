Left Menu

Cabinet Greenlights Skill India Revamp with ₹8,800 Crore Boost

The Union Cabinet, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved the restructuring of the Skill India Programme until 2026, with an outlay of ₹8,800 crores. The scheme amalgamates key components for skill development, targeting urban and rural communities to foster a skilled, future-ready workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:23 IST
Cabinet Greenlights Skill India Revamp with ₹8,800 Crore Boost
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant overhaul of the Skill India Programme, extending its mandate until 2026 with a financial plan of ₹8,800 crores. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, emphasizing the government's dedication to developing a technologically adept, industry-ready workforce nationwide.

The restructured scheme consolidates three pivotal initiatives: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme, according to an official statement. These efforts are designed to offer organized skill development, practical training, and community-based educational opportunities, aimed at broadening access to vocational training for both urban and rural populations, including marginalized groups.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship reports more than 2.27 Crore beneficiaries across these flagship schemes to date, highlighting the substantial reach and impact of the Skill India initiatives. The integration is set to ensure high-quality vocational education accessible to all demographics across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025