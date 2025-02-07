Cabinet Greenlights Skill India Revamp with ₹8,800 Crore Boost

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a significant overhaul of the Skill India Programme, extending its mandate until 2026 with a financial plan of ₹8,800 crores. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, emphasizing the government's dedication to developing a technologically adept, industry-ready workforce nationwide.

The restructured scheme consolidates three pivotal initiatives: Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme, according to an official statement. These efforts are designed to offer organized skill development, practical training, and community-based educational opportunities, aimed at broadening access to vocational training for both urban and rural populations, including marginalized groups.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship reports more than 2.27 Crore beneficiaries across these flagship schemes to date, highlighting the substantial reach and impact of the Skill India initiatives. The integration is set to ensure high-quality vocational education accessible to all demographics across the nation.

