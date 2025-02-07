Euro Zone Bond Yields React Amid US Economic Uncertainty

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday following the release of U.S. economic data, while setting a path for a second consecutive weekly fall. Concerns are mounting that potential U.S. tariffs could deliver a deflationary shock to the European economy.

In January, job growth in the U.S. slowed more than expected after strong gains in prior months. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, climbed by 2.5 basis points to 2.38% but was on track for a weekly drop.

Market predictions indicate that the euro zone could face demand shocks from potential U.S. import duties, surpassing inflationary effects from potential EU retaliations. ECB officials suggest readiness to lower borrowing costs to stimulate economic growth.

