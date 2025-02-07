Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' Vision: Seeking NITI Aayog's Support
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeks NITI Aayog's support for the state's ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' vision, focusing on economic growth, skill development, and sustainability. Despite challenges from state bifurcation and economic disputes, Naidu emphasizes leveraging the state's strengths like its vast coastline and connectivity.
In a strategic plea, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery for assistance in realising the state's ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' vision. The vision document emphasizes economic growth, skill development, industrial progress, and sustainability as key areas.
Addressing persisting challenges from the 2014 bifurcation, Naidu highlighted the loss of Hyderabad as a growth engine and unresolved economic disputes with Telangana. Despite these hurdles, Andhra Pradesh aims to transform into a global leader in human development and governance.
Leveraging strengths such as its vast coastline and extensive port connectivity, Naidu seeks NITI Aayog's backing for Visakhapatnam and Tirupati-Amaravati to evolve as growth hubs. His vision also includes deploying over 11,000 EV buses by 2029 and installing solar power units, a move towards sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
