Andhra Pradesh's Ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' Vision: Seeking NITI Aayog's Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeks NITI Aayog's support for the state's ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' vision, focusing on economic growth, skill development, and sustainability. Despite challenges from state bifurcation and economic disputes, Naidu emphasizes leveraging the state's strengths like its vast coastline and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic plea, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery for assistance in realising the state's ambitious 'Swarnandhra-2047' vision. The vision document emphasizes economic growth, skill development, industrial progress, and sustainability as key areas.

Addressing persisting challenges from the 2014 bifurcation, Naidu highlighted the loss of Hyderabad as a growth engine and unresolved economic disputes with Telangana. Despite these hurdles, Andhra Pradesh aims to transform into a global leader in human development and governance.

Leveraging strengths such as its vast coastline and extensive port connectivity, Naidu seeks NITI Aayog's backing for Visakhapatnam and Tirupati-Amaravati to evolve as growth hubs. His vision also includes deploying over 11,000 EV buses by 2029 and installing solar power units, a move towards sustainable development.

