Germany Pursues Chinese Investments, Merz Advocates Economic Growth

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz advocates for Chinese investments in Germany, emphasizing the positive impact on job creation and value chain strengthening. During a Beijing meeting with Chinese and German business leaders, Merz underlined the importance of Chinese companies contributing to Europe's largest economy's growth.

Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has explicitly expressed his support for increased Chinese investments in Germany, following a meeting with business leaders in Beijing. Merz highlighted the significant benefits Chinese companies have brought to Europe's largest economy.

Addressing a Sino-German business event, Merz praised Chinese firms for their role in job creation and strengthening value chains within Germany. He encouraged further investment, emphasizing their integral role in Germany's economic structure.

Merz not only welcomed current contributions but also called for continued and expanded partnerships, inviting more Chinese investors to engage with the German economy. His remarks underscored a strategic approach to foster international business relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

