An outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness affected 90 passengers and crew aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise 'Radiance of the Seas' in the Gulf of Mexico. The illness, reported to the CDC, has led to increased cleaning and isolation measures on the ship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:54 IST
Illness Outbreak on Caribbean Cruise: 90 Fall Sick Aboard 'Radiance of the Seas'

An outbreak of gastrointestinal illness has struck approximately 90 people aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship sailing through the Gulf of Mexico. The illness, characterized by diarrhea and vomiting, was promptly reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The 'Radiance of the Seas,' which departed from Tampa, Florida, embarked on a seven-day voyage through the western Caribbean. Stops include several destinations such as Mexico, Honduras, and Belize. The CDC began investigations following the report of the outbreak.

Among the 2,164 passengers, 89 cases have been reported, along with two crew members. This accounts for about 4% of the passengers on board. The cruise line has adopted enhanced cleaning measures, collected samples for testing, and isolated those affected. The ship is slated to return to Tampa on February 8, as per Cruisemapper.com. Norovirus is a common cause of such illnesses, though the exact cause here remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

