Blaze Disrupts Sabarmati Bullet Train Station Construction

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire broke out at the Sabarmati bullet train station construction site. The fire department official confirmed no casualties were reported.

The blaze, which began around 6:30 a.m., was contained after deploying 13 fire tenders. Officials linked the likely cause to welding sparks from temporary shuttering work.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited stated it is monitoring the situation. The Sabarmati station is a part of the ambitious 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, spanning across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)