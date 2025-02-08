Blaze Disrupts Sabarmati Bullet Train Station Construction
A fire erupted at the Sabarmati bullet train station construction site early Saturday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The blaze, suspected to be caused by welding sparks, was controlled by 13 fire tenders. Officials are investigating the incident closely.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In the early hours of Saturday, a fire broke out at the Sabarmati bullet train station construction site. The fire department official confirmed no casualties were reported.
The blaze, which began around 6:30 a.m., was contained after deploying 13 fire tenders. Officials linked the likely cause to welding sparks from temporary shuttering work.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited stated it is monitoring the situation. The Sabarmati station is a part of the ambitious 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, spanning across Gujarat and Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- bullet train
- Sabarmati
- construction
- blaze
- NHSRCL
- welding
- sparks
- investigation
- no casualties
Advertisement