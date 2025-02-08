Left Menu

Blaze Disrupts Sabarmati Bullet Train Station Construction

A fire erupted at the Sabarmati bullet train station construction site early Saturday morning. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The blaze, suspected to be caused by welding sparks, was controlled by 13 fire tenders. Officials are investigating the incident closely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:30 IST
Blaze Disrupts Sabarmati Bullet Train Station Construction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire broke out at the Sabarmati bullet train station construction site. The fire department official confirmed no casualties were reported.

The blaze, which began around 6:30 a.m., was contained after deploying 13 fire tenders. Officials linked the likely cause to welding sparks from temporary shuttering work.

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited stated it is monitoring the situation. The Sabarmati station is a part of the ambitious 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, spanning across Gujarat and Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025