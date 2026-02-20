Left Menu

Blaze Breaks Out in Busy Ameerpet Commercial Building

A fire erupted in a six-storey commercial building in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, leading to the evacuation of around 100 people. The blaze, caused by an electric short circuit, was quickly controlled by Telangana fire services, with no casualties reported. Ameerpet hosts numerous IT coaching centers and shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:51 IST
A fire erupted in a bustling commercial building in Hyderabad's Ameerpet locality on Friday, forcing the emergency evacuation of around 100 people. The six-storey facility houses various IT coaching centers and shops, which were vacated swiftly by ladder and stairs, according to local police reports.

The blaze ignited around 10:30 AM due to an electrical short circuit in a ground-floor duct. Insulation material in the duct caught fire, producing thick smoke that soon encompassed the building premises. Fortunately, swift action by Telangana fire services personnel, police, and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) managed to bring the situation under control promptly.

Ameerpet is known for its dense population and concentration of IT coaching centers. Last month, a similar incident resulted in five casualties in the Nampally area, underscoring the recurring threats in such commercial hubs. Officials urge for stricter safety measures and inspections of aging infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

