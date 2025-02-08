EIB Approves PLN 224 M to Boost Sustainable Urban Development in Kielce, Poland

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has greenlit PLN 224 million in financing to advance sustainable urban development in Kielce, a city in southeastern Poland. The initial agreement, worth PLN 112 million, was signed with the city and will fund key projects in urban infrastructure, transport, and environmental and climate policies.

“Promoting dynamic development of medium-sized cities is one of the EIB’s key lines of action. As the EU’s climate bank, the EIB finances upgrades to and expansion of top-notch urban infrastructure, as well as climate and environmental projects, especially in cohesion regions,” stated EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska during her visit to Kielce. She highlighted that in the previous year alone, the EIB allocated nearly €2.4 billion to the sustainable development of regions and cities across Poland.

Czerwińska emphasized that the EIB loan will help Kielce enhance its green spaces, transport network, and sports facilities, delivering tangible benefits to residents. Similar partnerships with cities like Rybnik, Chorzów, and Radom demonstrate the EIB’s commitment to improving quality of life throughout Poland, particularly in cities outside the major metropolitan centers.

Strategic Investments in Kielce

The long-term, favorable financing from the EIB will enable Kielce to co-finance projects that also receive direct grants from the European Union budget. This strategic funding approach aids in the effective absorption of EU funds within Poland. A second tranche of financing for Kielce is expected to be agreed upon soon.

“Kielce will use this funding as the required own contribution to projects co-financed externally. We envisage the modernization of a central city square, the establishment of a business incubator, and major investment in public transport, including a new bus fleet. The city’s total investment plan amounts to PLN 761 million,” said Kielce Mayor Agata Wojda.

Broader Impact Across Polish Cities

Since 2022, the EIB has signed 24 financing agreements with cities and municipal companies in Poland, totaling over €1.7 billion. Including infrastructure financing and intermediated loans, the bank’s support for sustainable investment in cities and regions has reached €7.89 billion over the past three years. Beneficiaries include not only major cities but also medium-sized cities with populations between 100,000 and 250,000 inhabitants.

Last year, the EIB granted framework loans exceeding PLN 1 billion to Kielce, Radom, Rybnik, and Chorzów, highlighting its commitment to balanced regional development.

City-Specific Developments

Chorzów: Mayor Szymon Michałek remarked, “Working together with the EIB is a real step forward in the continued sustainable development of Chorzów. This loan will help the city make strategic investments in key areas such as urban infrastructure and environmental protection, improving the quality of life for our inhabitants and enhancing the city’s regional competitiveness.”

Radom: The funds are being directed towards building nurseries and social housing, creating green spaces, promoting sustainable urban mobility, and improving energy efficiency in public buildings. Radom Mayor Radosław Witkowski stated, “Partnering with the EIB will provide economic benefits and help our city continue developing, meeting the expectations of our residents.”

Rybnik: Mayor Piotr Kuczera noted that the EIB financing is making the city “greener and a nicer place to live,” reflecting the transformative impact of the investments on the urban environment.

Through these initiatives, the EIB reinforces its role as a key partner in driving sustainable, inclusive growth across Poland’s cities, ensuring long-term benefits for their residents and the environment.