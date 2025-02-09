Tragic Southern Mexico Bus Accident Claims 41 Lives

A tragic traffic accident in southern Mexico resulted in the deaths of 41 people, according to a statement from the government of Tabasco state. The collision, which involved a bus carrying 48 passengers and a truck, occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, leading to both vehicles catching fire.

Authorities confirmed that 38 passengers and two drivers perished in the crash, while the driver of the truck also lost their life. grisly images captured by Reuters show the bus gutted by flames, with only its metal frame remaining. Recovery efforts are still underway as officials continue to search the wreckage.

Tours Acosta, the bus operator, expressed deep regret over the incident via a Facebook post and pledged to work alongside authorities to uncover the cause of the accident and check if the vehicle complied with the speed limit.

(With inputs from agencies.)