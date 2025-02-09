Left Menu

Heroic Loco Pilot Thwarts Train Derailment Near Champa Devi Temple

A train derailment was narrowly averted in Raebareli when a loco pilot spotted stones on the tracks. The pilot swiftly applied emergency brakes, preventing disaster. Authorities have launched an investigation to find the culprits. The incident occurred near Champa Devi Temple, prompting a swift response from rail and police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:08 IST
A potential train derailment in Raebareli was heroically averted after a vigilant loco pilot identified stones deliberately placed on the tracks near the Champa Devi Temple, according to railway officials.

After applying the emergency brakes just in time, the pilot's quick response prompted an immediate protocol, with railway officials alerting local law enforcement including the Government Railway Police (GRP).

In an act that could have led to tragedy, unidentified individuals placed large stones, including one nearly a foot wide, on a bridge's guard rail. The railway and local police are investigating to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

