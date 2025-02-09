Heroic Loco Pilot Thwarts Train Derailment Near Champa Devi Temple

A potential train derailment in Raebareli was heroically averted after a vigilant loco pilot identified stones deliberately placed on the tracks near the Champa Devi Temple, according to railway officials.

After applying the emergency brakes just in time, the pilot's quick response prompted an immediate protocol, with railway officials alerting local law enforcement including the Government Railway Police (GRP).

In an act that could have led to tragedy, unidentified individuals placed large stones, including one nearly a foot wide, on a bridge's guard rail. The railway and local police are investigating to identify those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)