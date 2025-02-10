Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Era
President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., affecting trade relations with countries including Canada and Mexico. Further reciprocal tariffs targeting countries placing high duties on U.S. goods are expected to follow.
President Donald Trump has declared a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States, starting Monday. This sweeping measure impacts key trade partners, notably Canada and Mexico, signalling a shift in international commerce dynamics.
The President, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, confirmed that both metals would incur the new tariffs. Trump emphasized these changes as part of broader trade policy reforms his administration is aiming to implement.
Additionally, Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, targeting nations imposing higher tariffs on U.S. goods. This strategy seeks to address perceived trade imbalances and influence international trade practices.
