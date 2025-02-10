Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Era

President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., affecting trade relations with countries including Canada and Mexico. Further reciprocal tariffs targeting countries placing high duties on U.S. goods are expected to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:37 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Trade Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has declared a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States, starting Monday. This sweeping measure impacts key trade partners, notably Canada and Mexico, signalling a shift in international commerce dynamics.

The President, speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the Super Bowl, confirmed that both metals would incur the new tariffs. Trump emphasized these changes as part of broader trade policy reforms his administration is aiming to implement.

Additionally, Trump announced plans for reciprocal tariffs, targeting nations imposing higher tariffs on U.S. goods. This strategy seeks to address perceived trade imbalances and influence international trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025