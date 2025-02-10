Left Menu

Arcil Partners with FUEL to Empower Youth Through Cutting-Edge Education

Arcil, in collaboration with FUEL, launches a CSR initiative to create a computer lab providing advanced training in AI, data analytics, and more, targeting underserved youth and stressing women's empowerment for over 1000 young individuals in the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:10 IST
Arcil Partners with FUEL to Empower Youth Through Cutting-Edge Education
Arcil Launches New CSR Initiative in Collaboration with FUEL Business School to Empower Underserved Youth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arcil, a prominent asset reconstruction company in India, has teamed up with FUEL to launch a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focusing on community development through education. Announced on February 10 in Mumbai, this initiative emphasizes empowering underserved youth by offering top-tier educational resources and skill development opportunities.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the creation of a modern computer lab at the FUEL Business School. This high-tech facility is set to provide practical training in emergent sectors like artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. This effort aims to bridge the gap between academic training and industry needs, affecting over 1000 young people in the next five years. Importantly, the initiative allocates 45% of its resources to empowering young women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Pallav Mohapatra, Arcil's MD and CEO, articulated the significance of this program, highlighting the company's commitment to nurturing a self-reliant future via education and skill development. Concurrently, Ketan Deshpande, Founder-Chairman of FUEL, expressed gratitude for Arcil's support, looking forward to further collaboration aimed at transforming the lives of marginalized youth. Arcil's efforts are closely aligned with its goal of fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025