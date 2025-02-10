Arcil Partners with FUEL to Empower Youth Through Cutting-Edge Education

Arcil, a prominent asset reconstruction company in India, has teamed up with FUEL to launch a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focusing on community development through education. Announced on February 10 in Mumbai, this initiative emphasizes empowering underserved youth by offering top-tier educational resources and skill development opportunities.

The cornerstone of this partnership is the creation of a modern computer lab at the FUEL Business School. This high-tech facility is set to provide practical training in emergent sectors like artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, and digital marketing. This effort aims to bridge the gap between academic training and industry needs, affecting over 1000 young people in the next five years. Importantly, the initiative allocates 45% of its resources to empowering young women from underprivileged backgrounds.

Pallav Mohapatra, Arcil's MD and CEO, articulated the significance of this program, highlighting the company's commitment to nurturing a self-reliant future via education and skill development. Concurrently, Ketan Deshpande, Founder-Chairman of FUEL, expressed gratitude for Arcil's support, looking forward to further collaboration aimed at transforming the lives of marginalized youth. Arcil's efforts are closely aligned with its goal of fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth.

