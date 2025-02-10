Global Markets Sway Amid Tariff Turbulence
Global shares experience mixed trading as investors grapple with US tariffs. European markets show modest growth, while Asia deals with US tariff implications. Nippon Steel plans a US investment amidst pressures. Commodities and currencies see movement, and technology shares benefit from Chinese stimulus hopes.
Global markets exhibited varied performances on Monday, with investors navigating the complexities of US-imposed tariffs under President Trump. Despite concerns, some European indices experienced slight gains as investors sought out bargains.
Asian markets, however, faced apprehension amid the tariff implications, particularly as Nippon Steel announced potential investments in US Steel, an action urged by President Trump. The company, previously opposed by the US, signaled readiness for 'bold proposals' aiming for mutual benefits.
Meanwhile, currency exchanges saw the US dollar rise against the yen. The energy market recorded minimal gains as markets awaited upcoming corporate earnings, notably from Honda and Nissan amidst speculation of corporate structural changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
