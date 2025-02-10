Left Menu

Global Markets Sway Amid Tariff Turbulence

Global shares experience mixed trading as investors grapple with US tariffs. European markets show modest growth, while Asia deals with US tariff implications. Nippon Steel plans a US investment amidst pressures. Commodities and currencies see movement, and technology shares benefit from Chinese stimulus hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:03 IST
Global Markets Sway Amid Tariff Turbulence
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Japan

Global markets exhibited varied performances on Monday, with investors navigating the complexities of US-imposed tariffs under President Trump. Despite concerns, some European indices experienced slight gains as investors sought out bargains.

Asian markets, however, faced apprehension amid the tariff implications, particularly as Nippon Steel announced potential investments in US Steel, an action urged by President Trump. The company, previously opposed by the US, signaled readiness for 'bold proposals' aiming for mutual benefits.

Meanwhile, currency exchanges saw the US dollar rise against the yen. The energy market recorded minimal gains as markets awaited upcoming corporate earnings, notably from Honda and Nissan amidst speculation of corporate structural changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025