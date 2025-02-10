LogiMAT India 2025: Elevating India's Intralogistics with Strategic Alliances

Messe Stuttgart India has formed strategic partnerships with over 15 national and international associations to enhance the logistics landscape in India. These collaborations will be showcased at the second edition of LogiMAT India 2025, set to take place at the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai from February 13-15.

The event is a key initiative aimed at streamlining supply chain and intralogistics processes, bringing together stakeholders from both public and private sectors. This aligns with the Indian government's ambition to develop a USD 5 trillion economy by 2027-28 through initiatives like the National Logistics Policy and Gati Shakti.

Notable participants include the Freight Forwarders Institute and the Association of Multimodal Transport Operators of India, among others. These partnerships highlight the event's commitment to advancing India's multimodal transportation efficacy. Messe Stuttgart India's CEO, Aditya Gupta, emphasizes the logistics industry's significant GDP contribution, bolstered by this event.

