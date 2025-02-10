Mexico's Central Bank Navigates New Inflation Phase with Rate Cuts

The Bank of Mexico, Banxico, is poised to continue reducing the benchmark interest rate as part of a strategic approach to address inflation, Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez confirmed to Reuters. The central bank lowered the key rate by 50 basis points to 9.50%, accelerating the pace of reductions compared to previous 25-basis-point cuts. The decision follows efforts to temper inflation from a peak of 11.25% in March 2024.

Mexico's interest rate now stands at its lowest since September 2022, with annual inflation decreasing to 3.69% in early January, marking the lowest in several years and aligning with the bank's target range. The nation's currency and stock market, however, continue to experience volatility due to potential U.S. tariffs, despite current hiatus on such measures till March 1.

Governor Rodriguez remains optimistic about bilateral cooperation to enhance trade stability, a significant growth factor for both economies. Analysts caution that reinstated tariffs could lead to recession and stagflation—resulting in persistent high inflation and stagnant growth, but Banxico is prepared to intervene to ensure financial market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)