Invest Karnataka 2025: Reimagining Growth

Karnataka's flagship investor meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, is set for February 12-14, aiming to attract Rs 10 lakh crore in investments. The event will feature global leaders and focus on innovation and industrial growth. A Startup Park and Solar Cell Manufacturing Park will also be announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:04 IST
Karnataka is gearing up to host its marquee investors meet, Invest Karnataka 2025, from February 12 to 14, spotlighting the theme ''Reimagining Growth.'' The event, aimed at showcasing Karnataka's strategic potential in promoting innovation and industrial growth, is expected to secure investment commitments worth Rs 10 lakh crore from participants spanning 19 nations.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event, with participation from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The meet will feature over 75 esteemed speakers and 25 technical sessions, offering insights into global economic trends and resilience strategies while unveiling the state's new Industrial Policy 2025-30.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil emphasized the focus on renewable energy and healthcare innovations through exclusive industry discussions. The summit also aims to foster opportunities in global supply networks, aided by more than 19 country partners. Key highlights include the announcement of a 200-acre Startup Park and a 1,200-acre Solar Cell Manufacturing Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

