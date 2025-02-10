Rajdhani Express Expansions: Pune-Delhi Woes Addressed

The Rajdhani Express, a key service usually linking the national capital with various state capitals, has once again been the focal point of parliamentary discussions. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the Rajya Sabha, shedding light on the demand for a Pune-Delhi route.

Responding to BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni's request, Vaishnaw indicated that while Pune is currently served by eight train pairs connecting to Delhi—one being a Duronto and seven mail/express—a dedicated Rajdhani service is not yet on the cards.

The minister emphasized that the introduction of new train services, including those like Rajdhani, hinges on factors such as passenger demand, operational feasibility, and resource availability.

