Chipsan Aviation Soars with New Airbus H160 Helicopters

Chipsan Aviation, a prominent non-scheduled air operator in India, revealed plans at Aero India 2025 to expand its fleet with two Airbus H160 helicopters, set for diverse missions within the country this year.

Founders Sunil Narayanan and Daisy Cherian expressed pride in their pioneering role, having previously introduced the H145 for commercial use in India, and now bringing the advanced H160 into the market.

The new helicopters, primarily aimed at VIP and corporate needs, will also serve to connect Lakshadweep Islands to the mainland and engage in offshore energy operations, marking a significant stride in enhancing regional connectivity and commercial air transport in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)