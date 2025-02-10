Left Menu

Continental Petroleums Sees Robust Profit Growth in December Quarter

Continental Petroleums reported a significant increase in net profit of Rs 1.41 crore in the December quarter, driven by higher demand and a greater share of high-margin products. Operating income rose to Rs 29.22 crore, with earnings per share increasing to Rs 2.53.

  India

Continental Petroleums has reported robust financial results for the December quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 1.41 crore. This represents a substantial 90.54 percent growth, attributed to steady demand and an increased share of high-margin value-added products.

The company's operating income saw a significant rise, reaching Rs 29.22 crore compared to Rs 9.16 crore in the same period last year. Earnings per share also showed an impressive increase, climbing to Rs 2.53 from Rs 1.33 year-over-year.

Madan Lal Khandelwal, Chairman and Managing Director of CPL, highlighted the role of the Common Treatment Disposal/Incineration Facility (CTDF) and the EPC vertical in boosting both the company's topline and bottomline, cementing CPL's status as a leading manufacturer of industrial lubricants and greases in India.

