Continental Petroleums Sees Robust Profit Growth in December Quarter

Continental Petroleums has reported robust financial results for the December quarter, posting a net profit of Rs 1.41 crore. This represents a substantial 90.54 percent growth, attributed to steady demand and an increased share of high-margin value-added products.

The company's operating income saw a significant rise, reaching Rs 29.22 crore compared to Rs 9.16 crore in the same period last year. Earnings per share also showed an impressive increase, climbing to Rs 2.53 from Rs 1.33 year-over-year.

Madan Lal Khandelwal, Chairman and Managing Director of CPL, highlighted the role of the Common Treatment Disposal/Incineration Facility (CTDF) and the EPC vertical in boosting both the company's topline and bottomline, cementing CPL's status as a leading manufacturer of industrial lubricants and greases in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)