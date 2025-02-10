India's Role in AI: Leading the Global South at Paris Summit

Gaurav Godhwani, Director and Co-Founder of CivicDataLab, emphasized the use of AI for public good, representing India at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He expressed hope that India might host the next summit, taking over from the French government to discuss safe and trusted AI initiatives.

Godhwani stated that CivicDataLab was the sole Indian organization presenting at the summit. His organization is transitioning towards AI for public benefit, focusing on enhancing citizen participation and addressing significant issues in India and globally. Disaster risk reduction and climate preparedness are key areas, aiming to mobilize public funds to districts needing improved flood response mechanisms.

India's contribution to AI technology is vital, according to Ramanand, Director at the Center for Policy Research and Governance, also attending the Paris summit. He described India as the digital leader of the global South, emphasizing its skillset in emerging technologies and the potential to lead AI initiatives.

Ramanand noted India's co-hosting role at the summit reflects its strategic importance and expressed a desire for India to host future gatherings. His organization is hosting a session on data development and AI for the Global South alongside the summit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)