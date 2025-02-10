Left Menu

India's Role in AI: Leading the Global South at Paris Summit

Gaurav Godhwani and Ramanand highlight India's crucial role in AI development, focusing on using emerging technologies for public good at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Both leaders advocate for India's leadership in the global south, emphasizing AI's potential in tackling pressing issues like climate preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:16 IST
India's Role in AI: Leading the Global South at Paris Summit
India's CivicDataLab says using AI for public good (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Gaurav Godhwani, Director and Co-Founder of CivicDataLab, emphasized the use of AI for public good, representing India at the AI Action Summit in Paris. He expressed hope that India might host the next summit, taking over from the French government to discuss safe and trusted AI initiatives.

Godhwani stated that CivicDataLab was the sole Indian organization presenting at the summit. His organization is transitioning towards AI for public benefit, focusing on enhancing citizen participation and addressing significant issues in India and globally. Disaster risk reduction and climate preparedness are key areas, aiming to mobilize public funds to districts needing improved flood response mechanisms.

India's contribution to AI technology is vital, according to Ramanand, Director at the Center for Policy Research and Governance, also attending the Paris summit. He described India as the digital leader of the global South, emphasizing its skillset in emerging technologies and the potential to lead AI initiatives.

Ramanand noted India's co-hosting role at the summit reflects its strategic importance and expressed a desire for India to host future gatherings. His organization is hosting a session on data development and AI for the Global South alongside the summit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025