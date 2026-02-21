Controversial Comparison Sparks Debate: Trees and Soldiers

Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde has stirred controversy by comparing the sacrifice of soldiers to the cutting of trees, including mangroves, as part of urban development efforts. Her remarks, made at Mumbai Climate Week, have drawn sharp criticism on social media, with activists voicing strong opposition.

In defense of her comments, Minister Munde explained that just as mothers send their sons to the border for the nation, trees may need to be felled for progress, but new ones can be planted elsewhere. She argued that both trees and soldiers serve protective roles during their lifetimes and contribute to development even when removed.

The minister's statements come amid heated discussions on mangrove removal and urban infrastructure projects in Mumbai. Critics, like activist Anjali Damania, have questioned Munde's rationale, pointing out the complexity of balancing environmental preservation with development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)