CCSI Airport: Enhancing Safety with Runway Recarpeting

Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport is set to recarpet its Runway 09/27 to enhance passenger safety and operational efficiency. The project, beginning March 1 and ending by July 15, 2025, will involve strict scheduling to minimize disruptions. A full-length parallel taxiway will also be constructed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport is embarking on a significant upgrade project to ensure passenger safety and improve operational efficiency. The airport is set to recarpet Runway 09/27 starting March 1, 2025, with completion expected by July 15, according to a spokesperson's announcement.

The recarpeting work will be conducted daily between 10 AM and 6 PM, during which scheduled flights will operate outside these hours. This careful scheduling aims to minimize disruptions to passengers and airlines, ensuring a smooth travel experience even amidst the upgrades.

The existing runway, last recarpeted in 2018, will undergo improvements to maintain its optimal performance. Additionally, a new full-length parallel taxiway and an extra taxiway P9 are slated for construction, aimed at facilitating quicker aircraft entry and exit. This project, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, will cater to 132 flights daily during the construction period.

