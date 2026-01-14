Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani criticized the Congress for adopting a 'flexible policy' towards religious politics during its rule. He claimed this leniency allowed communal forces to grow, harming the country's secular fabric and contributing to the Congress losing power.
Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani has accused the Congress party of leniency towards religion-based politics during its rule. This alleged 'flexible policy,' he argues, led to the party's downfall and the weakening of India's secular foundation.
Madani, leading one faction of the influential Jamiat, expressed that had the Congress taken a stronger stance against communalism 77 years ago, it might have prevented many of the nation's contemporary challenges. He highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of constitutional values to safeguard democracy.
The Jamiat leader lamented that the Congress, once a dominant power, failed to curb the rise of divisive forces. He criticized the missed opportunities to enact strict laws against communalism, which he believes has had lasting negative impacts on the country.
