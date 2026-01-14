Left Menu

Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani criticized the Congress for adopting a 'flexible policy' towards religious politics during its rule. He claimed this leniency allowed communal forces to grow, harming the country's secular fabric and contributing to the Congress losing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:59 IST
Madani's Critique: Consequences of Congress' Flexible Policy on Communalism
  • Country:
  • India

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani has accused the Congress party of leniency towards religion-based politics during its rule. This alleged 'flexible policy,' he argues, led to the party's downfall and the weakening of India's secular foundation.

Madani, leading one faction of the influential Jamiat, expressed that had the Congress taken a stronger stance against communalism 77 years ago, it might have prevented many of the nation's contemporary challenges. He highlighted the need for stricter enforcement of constitutional values to safeguard democracy.

The Jamiat leader lamented that the Congress, once a dominant power, failed to curb the rise of divisive forces. He criticized the missed opportunities to enact strict laws against communalism, which he believes has had lasting negative impacts on the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

Uttar Pradesh Congress Leader Demands Justice in Teen's Alleged Rape

 India
2
Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

Mystery in the Fields: Farmer's Tragic Demise

 India
3
CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Geopolitics

CFA Society India's Milestone India Investment Conference Explores AI and Ge...

 India
4
Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

Cross-Border Marriage Sparks Controversy and Legal Battle

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026