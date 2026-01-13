Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Sparks Debate Over Adani's Hold on State Assets

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised concerns over the BJP's closeness to industrialist Gautam Adani in Maharashtra. Party president Raj Thackeray has accused the ruling party of unfairly favoring Adani by granting his conglomerate control over significant state assets including airports and ports.

Thackeray suggested that the allocation of these assets commenced after the BJP's ascent to power in 2014, leading to speculation over a potential monopoly. MNS spokesperson Deshpande argued for equitable opportunities for all industrialists, rather than favoring one entity.

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the strategic importance of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, developed by the Adani Group. Fadnavis emphasized that investment from Adani's conglomerate also benefits states not governed by the BJP.

