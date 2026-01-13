Left Menu

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Sparks Debate Over Adani's Hold on State Assets

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Raj Thackeray accused BJP of favoring industrialist Gautam Adani by handing over state assets like airports and ports to his conglomerate. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the developments, noting that other states also benefit from Adani Group investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:36 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has raised concerns over the BJP's closeness to industrialist Gautam Adani in Maharashtra. Party president Raj Thackeray has accused the ruling party of unfairly favoring Adani by granting his conglomerate control over significant state assets including airports and ports.

Thackeray suggested that the allocation of these assets commenced after the BJP's ascent to power in 2014, leading to speculation over a potential monopoly. MNS spokesperson Deshpande argued for equitable opportunities for all industrialists, rather than favoring one entity.

Responding to the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis underlined the strategic importance of the Navi Mumbai International Airport project, developed by the Adani Group. Fadnavis emphasized that investment from Adani's conglomerate also benefits states not governed by the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

