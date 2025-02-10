Left Menu

Nykaa's Impressive Profit Leap: Behind the Surge

FSN E-Commerce, under the Nykaa brand, reported a robust 51% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore for the December quarter. Revenue from operations surged 27% to Rs 2,267.21 crore, driven by a significant growth in its beauty and fashion verticals alongside an expanding customer base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:13 IST
Nykaa's Impressive Profit Leap: Behind the Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FSN E-Commerce, operating as Nykaa, announced a significant 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore for the December quarter, according to their latest regulatory filing.

Compared to the Rs 17.45 crore profit in the same period last year, this marks a substantial increase. Consolidated revenue from operations soared by about 27% to Rs 2,267.21 crore from Rs 1,788.8 crore in the previous year.

The company's gross merchandise value grew 25% year-on-year, reaching Rs 45,27.9 crore. Nykaa's beauty vertical impressively expanded by 32% YoY, achieving a GMV of Rs 3,389.9 crore. Fueling this growth was the increase in their cumulative beauty customer base to 32 million and the One Nykaa base to 40 million. The fashion vertical also grew, showing a 21% increase in revenue with a GMV rise of 8% YoY. Nykaa now operates 221 physical stores across 73 cities, with 47 new stores added over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025