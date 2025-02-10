Nykaa's Impressive Profit Leap: Behind the Surge

FSN E-Commerce, operating as Nykaa, announced a significant 51% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 26.41 crore for the December quarter, according to their latest regulatory filing.

Compared to the Rs 17.45 crore profit in the same period last year, this marks a substantial increase. Consolidated revenue from operations soared by about 27% to Rs 2,267.21 crore from Rs 1,788.8 crore in the previous year.

The company's gross merchandise value grew 25% year-on-year, reaching Rs 45,27.9 crore. Nykaa's beauty vertical impressively expanded by 32% YoY, achieving a GMV of Rs 3,389.9 crore. Fueling this growth was the increase in their cumulative beauty customer base to 32 million and the One Nykaa base to 40 million. The fashion vertical also grew, showing a 21% increase in revenue with a GMV rise of 8% YoY. Nykaa now operates 221 physical stores across 73 cities, with 47 new stores added over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)