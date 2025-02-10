Left Menu

Mobile Phone Explosion Causes Chaos in Train Compartment

A mobile phone exploded inside the women's compartment of a suburban train, causing brief chaos but no injuries. The explosion occurred on a CSMT-Kalyan train at Kalwa station. Railway police quickly extinguished the blaze, and an investigation is underway into the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:19 IST
Mobile Phone Explosion Causes Chaos in Train Compartment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A mobile phone explosion triggered brief chaos in the women's compartment of a suburban train on Monday, though fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to a Thane civic official.

The incident occurred at 8:12 pm on the CSMT-Kalyan train at Kalwa station, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell, in a statement to PTI.

Initial reports from the CSMT railway control room indicated that there were no injuries, although momentary chaos ensued among passengers. Railway police extinguished the blaze using fire extinguishers. An eyewitness described a small blast leading to smoke, prompting passengers to evacuate. The disrupted identity of the woman whose phone exploded remains unknown. Investigations are ongoing, with preliminary suggestions pointing to a battery issue or technical malfunction. Passengers are advised to exercise caution with electronic devices aboard public transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

