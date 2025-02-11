Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Trade on Edge

President Donald Trump has removed exemptions on his 2018 steel tariffs, mandating a 25% tax on all steel imports. The change also increases aluminum tariffs to 25% from the previous 10%, aiming to protect domestic manufacturing.

The decision has sparked concerns among allies, notably Canada, as it threatens to destabilize global trade dynamics and raise inflation. Despite criticisms, Trump insists the tariffs will benefit U.S. factories in the long term.

Economic experts express worry over increased consumer prices and job losses, while steel stocks soared amid investor optimism on profit boosts. The administration remains steadfast, downplaying inflation risks without releasing a comprehensive economic plan.

