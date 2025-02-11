Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Global Trade on Edge
President Donald Trump has lifted exemptions from his 2018 steel tariffs, taxing all imports at 25%. The decision impacts key allies, risking inflation and potential job losses. As reactions pour in, the move aims to bolster domestic industries but raises questions about its broader economic effects.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump has removed exemptions on his 2018 steel tariffs, mandating a 25% tax on all steel imports. The change also increases aluminum tariffs to 25% from the previous 10%, aiming to protect domestic manufacturing.
The decision has sparked concerns among allies, notably Canada, as it threatens to destabilize global trade dynamics and raise inflation. Despite criticisms, Trump insists the tariffs will benefit U.S. factories in the long term.
Economic experts express worry over increased consumer prices and job losses, while steel stocks soared amid investor optimism on profit boosts. The administration remains steadfast, downplaying inflation risks without releasing a comprehensive economic plan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- steel
- aluminum
- global trade
- manufacturing
- inflation
- domestic industries
- economy
- imports
ALSO READ
China's Non-Manufacturing Slowdown Signals More Stimulus Needed
China's Non-Manufacturing Slump Calls for More Stimulus
China's Manufacturing Woes: A Call for Economic Revitalization
China's Manufacturing Dip Revealed by January PMI
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation