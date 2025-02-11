Economic Turmoil: BoE's Inflation Challenges
Catherine Mann from the Bank of England suggests companies will find it tough to raise prices this year due to job losses and reduced consumer spending. Despite inflation almost doubling the BoE's target, recent interest rate cuts and a halved 2025 growth forecast present challenges for economic acceleration.
The Bank of England's Catherine Mann has highlighted the difficulties companies may face in raising prices this year amidst job losses and weakened consumer spending, according to the Financial Times. Mann indicated that price increases would align with the bank's 2% inflation target.
This comes after the Bank of England reduced interest rates by a quarter-point and significantly lowered its 2025 growth projection. Such measures represent a notable challenge for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who is endeavoring to bolster the economy.
Earlier reports indicated that inflation might reach nearly twice the BoE's target for the current year, adding pressure to the bank's efforts to foster economic growth and stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
