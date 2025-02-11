Economic Turmoil: BoE's Inflation Challenges

The Bank of England's Catherine Mann has highlighted the difficulties companies may face in raising prices this year amidst job losses and weakened consumer spending, according to the Financial Times. Mann indicated that price increases would align with the bank's 2% inflation target.

This comes after the Bank of England reduced interest rates by a quarter-point and significantly lowered its 2025 growth projection. Such measures represent a notable challenge for Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, who is endeavoring to bolster the economy.

Earlier reports indicated that inflation might reach nearly twice the BoE's target for the current year, adding pressure to the bank's efforts to foster economic growth and stability.

