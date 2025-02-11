Left Menu

Catherine Mann Predicts Pricing Challenges Amid Economic Shifts

Bank of England's Catherine Mann indicated that companies might struggle to increase prices this year due to job losses and reduced consumer spending. She highlights the need for a substantial interest rate cut to signal the necessity for easier financial conditions in the UK amidst inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:09 IST
Catherine Mann Predicts Pricing Challenges Amid Economic Shifts

Catherine Mann, a policymaker at the Bank of England, has voiced concerns that businesses will encounter difficulties in raising prices this year as a result of job losses and diminished consumer expenditure, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Mann explained that expected price hikes align with the bank's inflation target, but data indicates a 'non-linear' decline in employment. The central bank is projecting inflation to reach nearly twice its 2% target.

Once considered the most hawkish member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Mann joined forces with Swati Dhingra to advocate for a substantial interest rate cut to 4.25%. She stressed the importance of a larger cut to clearly communicate the need for more favorable financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025