Catherine Mann Predicts Pricing Challenges Amid Economic Shifts

Catherine Mann, a policymaker at the Bank of England, has voiced concerns that businesses will encounter difficulties in raising prices this year as a result of job losses and diminished consumer expenditure, according to a report from the Financial Times.

Mann explained that expected price hikes align with the bank's inflation target, but data indicates a 'non-linear' decline in employment. The central bank is projecting inflation to reach nearly twice its 2% target.

Once considered the most hawkish member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Mann joined forces with Swati Dhingra to advocate for a substantial interest rate cut to 4.25%. She stressed the importance of a larger cut to clearly communicate the need for more favorable financial conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)