Carlos Slim on Trump's Policies and Global Economic Challenges

Carlos Slim, Mexico's richest man, discussed various issues at his annual conference, focusing mainly on U.S. President Donald Trump. Slim critiqued Trump's tariff policies, emphasized the need for U.S. manufacturing resurgence, and commented on maintaining global leadership. He also shared thoughts on taxation and cross-border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:57 IST
Carlos Slim, the wealthiest individual in Mexico and a notable global figure, delivered insights at his annual conference, fielding numerous questions about U.S. President Donald Trump.

While addressing Trump's policies, Slim described tariffs as ineffective and counterproductive. He argued that tariff threats serve merely as negotiating instruments, not solutions. Slim highlighted U.S. President Trump's focus on domestic manufacturing, noting the nation's need to rebuild industries such as semiconductors.

Slim voiced his disagreement with corporate tax cuts as a sole strategy to retain businesses in the U.S., advocating instead for dialogue and encouragement to repatriate operations. Additionally, he stressed that job creation, rather than taxing large fortunes, should drive economic growth, and called for heightened border security cooperation.

