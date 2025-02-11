India's Startup Surge: Aiming for a Million by 2033

India's startup ecosystem is witnessing a transformative phase, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal projecting a substantial increase in the number of government-registered startups from the current 1.57 lakh to 10 lakh within the next decade. This optimistic outlook is fueled by strategic initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Since the inception of the Startup India initiative in January 2016, the country has climbed to the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide. Under this initiative, the government has rolled out various financial supports, including the Fund of Funds for Startups, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups.

Amidst this growth, the India-Israel Business Forum saw high-level discussions on enhancing trade and investments. The forum explored avenues of economic cooperation, with Israeli investments gaining traction in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. Bilateral trade between India and Israel, however, saw a dip, maintaining prospects for future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)