Left Menu

India's Startup Surge: Aiming for a Million by 2033

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the anticipated growth of India's registered startups, targeting a rise to 10 lakh in a decade. The Startup India initiative has propelled this surge since 2016. India-Israel business talks highlight potential investment and economic collaboration between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:53 IST
India's Startup Surge: Aiming for a Million by 2033
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's startup ecosystem is witnessing a transformative phase, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal projecting a substantial increase in the number of government-registered startups from the current 1.57 lakh to 10 lakh within the next decade. This optimistic outlook is fueled by strategic initiatives aimed at fostering entrepreneurial growth.

Since the inception of the Startup India initiative in January 2016, the country has climbed to the third-largest startup ecosystem worldwide. Under this initiative, the government has rolled out various financial supports, including the Fund of Funds for Startups, the Startup India Seed Fund Scheme, and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Startups.

Amidst this growth, the India-Israel Business Forum saw high-level discussions on enhancing trade and investments. The forum explored avenues of economic cooperation, with Israeli investments gaining traction in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and renewable energy. Bilateral trade between India and Israel, however, saw a dip, maintaining prospects for future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025