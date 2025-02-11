Gujarat Set to Thrive: New Policy Boosts Global Capability Centres
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled a new policy to promote Global Capability Centres in the state, aiming to attract investments worth Rs 10,000 crore and generate 50,000 jobs in five years. The policy offers incentives such as subsidies and electricity duty reimbursements to encourage companies to establish GCCs in Gujarat.
In a move to bolster its economic standing, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a forward-thinking policy on Tuesday targeting Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The initiative seeks to secure Rs 10,000 crore investment within five years and stimulate job creation.
The newly unveiled 'Gujarat Global Capability Centre Policy for 2025-30' aims to position the state as a leading GCC hub. It manifests a governmental commitment to foster innovation and digital transformation, offering a spectrum of monetary incentives to companies establishing GCCs in the state.
As a part of the policy, entities will benefit from interest subsidies, electricity duty exemptions, and operational cost reimbursements. These measures are anticipated to attract 250 new GCC units, significantly boosting employment and economic growth in Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
