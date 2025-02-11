Qatar Pledges Energy Support for India's Diversification Goals
Qatar Energy CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, reiterated Qatar's commitment to assist India in its energy diversification efforts at India Energy Week 2025. Highlighting the importance of a balanced energy mix, he praised India's ambitious plans and underscored the vital role of oil, gas, and renewables in India's growth strategy.
Qatar's Minister of Energy and Qatar Energy CEO, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, has affirmed the nation's readiness to support India as it seeks to diversify its energy portfolio. Al-Kaabi, speaking during India Energy Week 2025, highlighted Qatar's role as a partner in India's energy ventures.
Impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual inauguration address, Al-Kaabi praised India's elaborate strategy, noting achievements that surpass those of many countries. He underscored the necessity for India to balance its energy sources, illustrating his point with the essentials that petrochemicals provide, even in a hydrogen bus.
Al-Kaabi emphasized India's need to utilize its natural resources, including coal, alongside oil, gas, solar, and wind, to ensure an adequate energy supply. India Energy Week 2025, now in its third iteration, has become a significant event with global participation, reflecting India's energy aspirations.
