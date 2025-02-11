Raising the Bar: Telangana's Beer Price Hike and Its Impact

The Telangana government has authorized Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd to increase beer prices by 15%, responding to a request from the Brewers Association of India. This authorization follows a brief supply suspension by United Breweries Ltd.

On January 8, United Breweries Ltd declared its decision to halt beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation, citing unaddressed beer price revisions since 2019-20, resulting in significant losses within the state.

The Brewers Association of India has expressed approval of the government's decision, calling on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address outstanding issues within the beer sector. Despite considering the price increase insufficient, the association acknowledged it as a positive sign of government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)