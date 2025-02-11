Left Menu

Raising the Bar: Telangana's Beer Price Hike and Its Impact

Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd raised beer prices by 15% following a request from the Brewers Association of India. This move came after United Breweries Ltd halted supply due to price non-revision. The Brewers Association welcomed the decision and urged further issue resolutions within the beer industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:20 IST
Raising the Bar: Telangana's Beer Price Hike and Its Impact
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has authorized Telangana Beverages Corporation Ltd to increase beer prices by 15%, responding to a request from the Brewers Association of India. This authorization follows a brief supply suspension by United Breweries Ltd.

On January 8, United Breweries Ltd declared its decision to halt beer supply to Telangana Beverages Corporation, citing unaddressed beer price revisions since 2019-20, resulting in significant losses within the state.

The Brewers Association of India has expressed approval of the government's decision, calling on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address outstanding issues within the beer sector. Despite considering the price increase insufficient, the association acknowledged it as a positive sign of government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025