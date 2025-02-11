ET GCC Growth Summit 2025: Shaping India’s Innovation Future
The ET GCC Growth Summit 2025 will convene industry leaders and innovators in Hyderabad on February 13, 2025. The event will focus on innovation in GCC operations, opportunities in sectors like agri-tech, and implementing diversity initiatives. Notable speakers will discuss inter-GCC collaboration and tech-driven transformation.
The Economic Times is set to host a groundbreaking assembly of Global Capability Center (GCC) leaders and innovators at the ET GCC Growth Summit 2025. Scheduled for February 13 at Trident Hyderabad, the summit aims to unite key industry figures shaping India's evolution into a leading global innovation hub.
The event will open with an inauguration by Telangana's IT Minister, Shri D. Sridhar Babu, alongside Special Chief Secretary Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS. It underscores the government's commitment to bolstering India's GCC ecosystem.
Drawing significant interest, the summit boasts over 500 delegates and 45 speakers from top global organizations, with senior management forming half of the attendees. The agenda includes innovation in next-gen GCC operations, opportunities in agri-tech and aerospace, and the practical application of AI under the DPDP Act.
