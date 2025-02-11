Union Budget 2025: A Divisive Path to Economic Growth

The Union Budget 2025 is under heavy scrutiny as opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha argue it fails to address fundamental issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress. The budget, described as a collection of empty promises, was challenged for sidelining welfare programs and inadequately addressing minority needs.

Conversely, the ruling BJP-led alliance commended the budget as a critical stride on the development path towards 'Viksit Bharat.' Amidst the post-COVID economic recovery, government leaders highlighted the expansion in various economic sectors and significant reforms, including an income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, expected to boost economy-wide consumption.

Despite the government's optimistic outlook, dissenting voices like TMC's Saket Gokhale criticized reliance on GST and indirect taxes as burdensome, whereas others like Independent MP Kapil Sibal questioned the budget's future vision, especially regarding the influence of technologies like AI on employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)