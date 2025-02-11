Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Divisive Path to Economic Growth

The Union Budget 2025 sparked intense debate in the Rajya Sabha, with opposition MPs criticizing it as hollow and neglectful of critical issues like unemployment and agricultural distress. Meanwhile, ruling party leaders praised it for its economic growth measures, including a significant income tax exemption aimed at boosting consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Union Budget 2025 is under heavy scrutiny as opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha argue it fails to address fundamental issues such as unemployment, inflation, and farmer distress. The budget, described as a collection of empty promises, was challenged for sidelining welfare programs and inadequately addressing minority needs.

Conversely, the ruling BJP-led alliance commended the budget as a critical stride on the development path towards 'Viksit Bharat.' Amidst the post-COVID economic recovery, government leaders highlighted the expansion in various economic sectors and significant reforms, including an income tax exemption up to Rs 12 lakh, expected to boost economy-wide consumption.

Despite the government's optimistic outlook, dissenting voices like TMC's Saket Gokhale criticized reliance on GST and indirect taxes as burdensome, whereas others like Independent MP Kapil Sibal questioned the budget's future vision, especially regarding the influence of technologies like AI on employment.

