Karnataka Unveils Investor-Friendly Single Window System
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has launched a revamped Single Window System aimed at making the state more investor-friendly. The system simplifies approvals, integrates over 150 services, and offers tools like an Affidavit-Based Clearance mechanism, GIS-based information, and an AI chatbot to enhance transparency and efficiency.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka has taken a significant step to bolster its business environment with the launch of a revamped Single Window System by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, aimed at facilitating easier investment processes in the state.
According to Siddaramaiah, the new system simplifies various approval procedures, reduces compliance burdens, and fast-tracks industrial investments while ensuring transparency and efficiency. The initiative integrates over 150 business services across 30 state departments and is designed to give investors real-time status updates, helping them track approvals, amendments, and renewals seamlessly.
The revamped system is integrated with the National Single Window System, enabling access to central services. Features like a GIS-based Industrial Information System and an AI-powered multi-lingual chatbot are included to assist investors in navigating the process efficiently. This move underscores Karnataka's commitment to establishing itself as a top investment destination in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
National Workshop on Water Use Efficiency: Strategies for a Sustainable Future
Bajaj Electronics Boosts Efficiency with Google Workspace Migration
ACC Ltd Sees Profit Surge in Q3: Driven by Expansion and Efficiency
Samotics Secures €20M EIB Funding to Advance AI-Driven Machine Health and Energy Efficiency Solutions
DGFT Launches Enhanced eCoO 2.0 System to Streamline Export Certification and Boost Trade Efficiency