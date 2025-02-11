Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Chapter Begins
Two managing directors, Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, have resigned from Peak XV, marking a significant shift in leadership. Lakhani, after 17 years, is stepping back for personal reasons, while Anand plans to explore new ventures after a career break. Their departures are part of a broader trend of leadership changes at the firm.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership shift at venture capital firm Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia India, two managing directors have stepped down. Shailesh Lakhani, who has been with the firm for over 17 years, announced his resignation, citing personal reasons and a desire to spend more time with family.
Abheek Anand, after dedicating 12 years to Peak XV, revealed on social media his plans to take a career break and eventually launch his own venture. Anand expressed excitement about returning to his roots as a founder and exploring new opportunities at the intersection of his experiences.
The departures of Lakhani and Anand are part of a broader leadership exodus at Peak XV, as several senior executives have recently left to pursue new ventures. This includes former CMO Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and strategic development lead Piyush Gupta, indicating a dynamic period of change for the firm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DPIIT Partners with JKEDI to Boost Startup Ecosystem in J&K
DPIIT and JKEDI Sign MoU to Strengthen Startup Ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir
Govt Hosts Landmark Symposium to Boost Startup Ecosystem Among Scheduled Tribes
Zepto Returns to India: A Pioneering Move in Startup Ecosystem
Hero MotoCorp Announces Leadership Changes, Unveils New Business Unit