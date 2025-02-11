Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant leadership shift at venture capital firm Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia India, two managing directors have stepped down. Shailesh Lakhani, who has been with the firm for over 17 years, announced his resignation, citing personal reasons and a desire to spend more time with family.

Abheek Anand, after dedicating 12 years to Peak XV, revealed on social media his plans to take a career break and eventually launch his own venture. Anand expressed excitement about returning to his roots as a founder and exploring new opportunities at the intersection of his experiences.

The departures of Lakhani and Anand are part of a broader leadership exodus at Peak XV, as several senior executives have recently left to pursue new ventures. This includes former CMO Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and strategic development lead Piyush Gupta, indicating a dynamic period of change for the firm.

