Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Chapter Begins

Two managing directors, Shailesh Lakhani and Abheek Anand, have resigned from Peak XV, marking a significant shift in leadership. Lakhani, after 17 years, is stepping back for personal reasons, while Anand plans to explore new ventures after a career break. Their departures are part of a broader trend of leadership changes at the firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:44 IST
Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Chapter Begins
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership shift at venture capital firm Peak XV, formerly known as Sequoia India, two managing directors have stepped down. Shailesh Lakhani, who has been with the firm for over 17 years, announced his resignation, citing personal reasons and a desire to spend more time with family.

Abheek Anand, after dedicating 12 years to Peak XV, revealed on social media his plans to take a career break and eventually launch his own venture. Anand expressed excitement about returning to his roots as a founder and exploring new opportunities at the intersection of his experiences.

The departures of Lakhani and Anand are part of a broader leadership exodus at Peak XV, as several senior executives have recently left to pursue new ventures. This includes former CMO Gayatri Vasudeva Yadav and strategic development lead Piyush Gupta, indicating a dynamic period of change for the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025