Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and World Bank Sign MoU to Tackle Water Scarcity

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and the World Bank signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today, solidifying a strategic partnership to address the escalating global water scarcity crisis. The signing ceremony took place during the prestigious World Governments Summit 2025, marking a pivotal step toward advancing sustainable water management solutions worldwide.

The MoU was co-signed by Ayesha Al-Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, and Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at the World Bank. This collaboration is set to accelerate innovation, attract investment, and enhance international cooperation in tackling critical water security challenges. Key Areas of Collaboration:

Accelerating Innovation in Water Security: Both organizations will work to fast-track the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies and practices to improve water conservation, distribution, and management.

Strengthening Water Sustainability and Efficiency: The partnership will focus on promoting sustainable water practices, optimizing water use in agriculture and industry, and reducing wastage through efficient systems.

Exploring New Mechanisms for Water Financing and Funding: The MoU emphasizes the creation of innovative financing models to support water-related projects, ensuring the scalability and sustainability of solutions.

Enhancing Multisectoral Engagement: The collaboration will foster deeper engagement among public sector bodies, private enterprises, and international organizations, facilitating the incubation, testing, and scaling of innovative water security solutions.

Leaders' Perspectives:

“The establishment of this MoU aligns with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative's mission to expedite the development of solutions addressing water scarcity while boosting international cooperation,” said Ayesha Al-Ateeqi. “By partnering with the World Bank, we aim to unlock tangible opportunities for innovation and investment that will benefit both current and future generations.”

Ousmane Dione echoed this sentiment, stating, “This partnership aims to tackle pressing water security challenges while fostering innovative approaches to sustainable water management. Our joint efforts will focus on critical areas such as irrigation, water reuse, and desalination, ensuring that every drop of water is utilized effectively, particularly in water-stressed regions worldwide.”

Global Impact:

This agreement not only formalizes the commitment of both organizations to work collaboratively on water-related initiatives but also serves as a catalyst for global efforts to mitigate water scarcity. By creating a robust platform for cooperation, the partnership seeks to drive innovation, attract investment, and strengthen international collaboration in the pursuit of global water security and sustainability.

Through this partnership, stakeholders from diverse regions and sectors will come together to develop, implement, and scale solutions that address the growing threat of water scarcity, contributing to global security and prosperity.