Bhopal: The Emerging Global Industrial Powerhouse

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Bhopal's emergence as a global industrial center through the upcoming Global Investors Summit 2025. The event will feature significant policy-driven investment strategies, diverse sector sessions, and emphasize sustainability with zero waste operations, promising enhanced opportunities for investors and local businesses.

  • India

Madhya Pradesh is setting the stage for an industrial transformation as Bhopal prepares to host the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in 2025. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed plans for Bhopal to become a global center for investment and strategic innovation, with the summit highlighting the state's prepared industrial vision.

Scheduled to start on February 24 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the GIS will introduce a 'Policy-Driven Investment Summit' model, showcasing over 20 policies to offer clear strategies and opportunities across various sectors. The event will feature sector-specific sessions, including IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and renewable energy, fostering direct dialogue and agreements between industry leaders and the government.

With a focus on sustainability, the summit will be a 'Zero Waste' event, promoting the use of electric vehicles powered by renewable energy and embracing digital technology for operations. GIS-2025 will connect local enterprises with global investors, paving the way for industrial growth in the region and transforming Bhopal into a new industrial capital.

