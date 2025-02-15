Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Inaugurate Mega Bharat Tex 2025 Global Textile Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Bharat Tex 2025, a comprehensive global textile exhibition. The event, the largest of its kind, will host over 5000 exhibitors, 6000 international buyers, and feature numerous sessions and innovation-themed exhibitions. Industry leaders from 25 global textile bodies will participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday in a landmark event for the global textile sector. This extensive showcase aims to unite the complete textile supply chain, promoting everything from basic raw materials to sophisticated finished products.

As the industry's foremost exhibition, Bharat Tex spans two venues, covering the diverse interests and innovations present in the textile domain. It will host over 70 expert sessions, including engrossing roundtables, panel discussions, and master classes, enhancing the industry discourse.

Innovation takes center stage at Bharat Tex 2025, with hackathons, startup pitches, and investor-backed opportunities paving the way for future textile technologies. The prestigious event attracts global figures, including more than 5000 exhibitors, 6000 international buyers, and representation from 25 leading textile organizations across 120 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

