Singapore's Emergency Meals: Ready-to-Eat and Nutrient-Packed

In a strategic move to bolster national emergency preparedness, Singapore's SATS Ltd has introduced a line of ready-to-eat meals, starring options like curry chicken with biryani. Devised as part of the Total Defence campaign, these meals offer a practical solution for ensuring food access during crises.

Prepared in a halal-certified kitchen, these innovative meals can be consumed at room temperature, boasting a shelf life of up to eight months without the need for refrigeration. The meals promise not just convenience but essential nutritional value, delivering a balance of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and fats.

The initiative aligns with Singapore's Exercise SG Ready, engaging over 100,000 students and teachers, and 8,000 seniors in simulated emergency scenarios. SATS has meticulously selected ingredients and employed stringent safety measures, including unique sterilization processes, to maintain both the quality and safety of the meals.

