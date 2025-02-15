Left Menu

Singapore's Emergency Meals: Ready-to-Eat and Nutrient-Packed

Singapore company SATS Ltd prepares ready-to-eat meals like curry chicken with biryani for emergencies. These meals are halal-certified, do not require refrigeration, provide essential nutrients, and have an eight-month shelf life. They support Exercise SG Ready, part of Singapore's Total Defence campaign, allowing participants to experience simulated emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:25 IST
  • Singapore

In a strategic move to bolster national emergency preparedness, Singapore's SATS Ltd has introduced a line of ready-to-eat meals, starring options like curry chicken with biryani. Devised as part of the Total Defence campaign, these meals offer a practical solution for ensuring food access during crises.

Prepared in a halal-certified kitchen, these innovative meals can be consumed at room temperature, boasting a shelf life of up to eight months without the need for refrigeration. The meals promise not just convenience but essential nutritional value, delivering a balance of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and fats.

The initiative aligns with Singapore's Exercise SG Ready, engaging over 100,000 students and teachers, and 8,000 seniors in simulated emergency scenarios. SATS has meticulously selected ingredients and employed stringent safety measures, including unique sterilization processes, to maintain both the quality and safety of the meals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

