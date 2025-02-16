Chaos and Tragedy: Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

A catastrophic stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station resulted in 18 deaths on Sunday. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as frantic crowds scrambled for space amid cries for help, following a mistaken announcement about a platform change.

The panic was fueled as people surged forward. Those who fell in the rush were trampled, with Ravi Kumar, a local vendor, observing that the crowd was unlike any he had seen before. Northern Railway officials indicated that passenger confusion might have contributed to the tragic incident.

Many were awaiting trains to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. With platforms and trains beyond capacity, the situation spiraled into tragedy as people were crushed in the frenzied scramble. One victim's relative described trying to navigate the chaos, which ultimately resulted in tragic losses.

