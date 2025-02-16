Left Menu

Zelenskyy Rejects US Mineral Deal Over Security Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined a US proposal giving America access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, citing inadequate security assurances. The deal, presented during talks with US Vice President JD Vance, focused on economic benefits for the US, prompting Zelenskyy to demand stronger security ties amidst potential Russian threats.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has opted not to approve a prospective agreement, aimed at granting the United States access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals. Zelenskyy raised concerns about the lack of concrete security guarantees accompanying the proposal and perceived it as overly benefit-focused towards US interests.

The proposal was a key topic during the meeting between Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance at the recent Munich Security Conference. According to insiders, the US outlined how these minerals could serve as recompense for support previously extended to Ukraine and as a financial foundation for future aid.

While the White House commended the proposal as a strategic move for fostering Ukraine's economic resilience, the Ukrainian leadership remains cautious, emphasizing the need for agreements that also fortify Ukraine's geopolitical standing. The dialogue continues, as Ukraine prepares a counterproposal emphasizing security reinforcements alongside economic collaboration.

