Ensuring Safety at Railway Stations Amid Devotee Influx

In response to a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in 18 deaths, railway authorities in Prayagraj are rigorously enforcing protocols to manage the large number of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. Measures include controlled entry and exit, and holding areas for passengers until train arrivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In light of the devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that took 18 lives, Prayagraj railway stations are on high alert to prevent similar incidents during the Maha Kumbh. Authorities are doubling down on safety protocols to manage the throngs of devotees.

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi, affirmed their commitment to strict protocol enforcement. Successful management during previous bathing rituals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami sets a precedent for future events. Entry and exit are meticulously controlled, with passengers kept in holding areas until their trains are ready.

Shiv Kumar, an RPF inspector at Prayagraj Junction, reassured that crowds are under control. Similarly, Ashok Kumar from North Eastern Railway's Varanasi Division, confirmed rigorous protocol adherence at Jhunsi and Rambagh stations, ensuring passenger safety amid the influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

