Tragedy in Mali: Gold Mine Collapse Claims Dozens

A gold mine collapse in eastern Mali's Kenieba district has resulted in the death of 42 people, with many more injured. It's the second such incident this year, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in one of Africa's top gold-producing nations. Illegal mining activities may have contributed to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:27 IST
A harrowing incident in eastern Mali has left at least 42 people dead after a gold mine collapsed, according to Malian television and officials in the Kenieba district. The tragic event marks the second major mining accident in the country this year.

The collapse occurred late Saturday at the Bilali Koto site in the Dabia commune, with initial reports of a provisional death toll of 42, alongside numerous injuries. Mohamed Dicko, the prefect of Kenieba, confirmed the figures on Sunday.

The mine was reportedly operated by Chinese nationals, and authorities are investigating its legal status. Concerns are rising over the safety of mining practices in Mali, where gold mining is a significant economic pillar, comprising over 80% of exports and supporting over 2 million people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

