Tragedy at New Delhi Railway Station: A Tale of Mismanagement

In a tragic incident at New Delhi Railway station, a stampede claimed at least 18 lives on Saturday night, with Left parties criticizing the Union government for what they termed as mismanagement by the Railways. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a statement on platform X, lamented the government's failure to ensure safety despite massive promotions urging public participation.

The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) emphasized that preliminary findings point to negligence by the authorities, both at the central and state level. Politburo member Brinda Karat expressed condolences to the families of those affected, questioning whether the loss could have been averted with proper arrangements, for which she holds the central government ultimately responsible.

The CPI(ML) highlighted delays in train services during the Maha Kumbh festivities as a critical factor, with ticket data indicating a dangerously overcrowded station. The party asserted that there was a lack of adequate crowd control measures. Additionally, they criticized Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for prioritizing public relations over railway safety and called for his immediate resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)